    EAEU Heads of State to adopt Climate Agenda Statement

    13 October 2021, 20:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The EAEU Heads of State will adopt the Climate Agenda Statement at the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council,» the Kazakh President told the international conference themed «Ways to achieve the Paris Agreement and Kazakhstan’s carbon neutrality» underway in the Kazakh capital.

    The President said that Kazakhstan actively works on the climate agenda not only at national but also at regional level. «This year Kazakhstan presides over the Eurasian Economic Union. Tomorrow the EAEU Heads of State will adopt the Climate Agenda Statement at the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. It is planned to confirm commitment to develop economic cooperation in order to achieve the UN SDGs and Paris Agreement,» he added.

    As earlier reported, the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held on October 14 via a videoconferencing under chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Environment Eurasian Economic Union
