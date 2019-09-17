Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

EAEU finalizing negotiations on free trade zone with Singapore Economy

17 September 2019, 10:34
EAEU finalizing negotiations on free trade zone with Singapore Economy

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission is finalizing the negotiations to set up a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore, Veronika Nikishina, Member of the Board (Minister) for Trade of the EAEU, said at a press conference in Moscow, BelTA learned.

The EAEU minister explained that the free trade zone with Singapore will not only apply to goods but also to services and investment. «As a result, we will have a package of seven different agreements. We are set to sign the first of seven agreements - a goods agreement in Yerevan [at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council] on 1 October,» Veronika Nikishina said.

In the future, the parties intend to sign a number of bilateral agreements in services and investment. The main goal of the free trade zone between the EAEU and Singapore is to ease regulatory procedures and reduce duties in those commodity segments that are of interest to exporters from the EAEU countries, Veronika Nikishina added.


Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region