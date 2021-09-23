EAEU energy ministers to discuss formation of common natural gas market on 24-25 September

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The energy ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states will discuss the formation of the common market of natural gas on 24 September, BelTA learned from Iya Malkina, a spokeswoman of the Eurasian Economic Commission, on 22 September.

According to the source, a conference of the energy ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states is scheduled for 24 September. The conference will be chaired by the Eurasian Economic Commission's Minister for Energy and Infrastructure Temirbek Asanbekov. Participants of the conference are expected to discuss matters concerning the formation of the EAEU common market of natural gas, BelTA reports.

Asked whether the formation of the EAEU common market of natural gas will be synchronized with bilateral agreements of Belarus and Russia, which have agreed to sign the common gas market agreement by 1 December 2022, Iya Malkina said: «In line with the timeline approved by the EAEU heads of state the international agreement on forming the common market of natural gas is also supposed to be signed in 2022. At the same time the level of integration within the framework of the Union State of Belarus and Russia is deeper and in essence signifies the unification of the gas markets of the member states, the creation of identical mechanisms for regulating them and the creation of common infrastructure.»