EAEU development strategy 2025 debated in Bishkek

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 September 2019, 18:41
EAEU development strategy 2025 debated in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Bishkek held the consultations on the draft document which maps out the strategic venues for the development of the Eurasian economic integration until 2025, Kazinform reports.

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Zhanel Kushukova led the Kazakh delegation, according to primeminister.kz.

According to her, the EAEU internal market development aimed at lifting barriers in mutual trade is set to become a decisive aspect for the Eurasian integration development and the key criteria in our efforts. However, further development of integration should go through the prism of the economic dimension.

As earlier reported, the strategic venues project under consideration should be submitted to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council by the year-end. The project is purposed to implement the EAEU goals and tasks to build high-tech and innovative Eurasian space, digital transformation of the economies member states and provide positive changes in people’s life.

Following the sitting the sides agreed to speed up elaborating the strategic venues draft project.

