EAEU countries to sign agreement on navigation seals for merchandise transit

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission has instructed the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission to draft an international agreement on using navigation seals for freight transportation across territories of two and more EAEU member states. The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission will have to work on the document together with governments of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, the commission's press service told BelTA.

According to Member of the Board (Minister) for Customs Cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission Oleg Pankratov, the joint board of the customs services of the EAEU member states previously prepared a draft agreement on a joint transit system. Apart from that, experiments were organized to test the usage of navigation seals.

According to Oleg Pankratov, the Russian side suggested broadening the scope of the agreement, adding a comprehensive approach to customs transit matters to the document. «On our part, we suggest primarily addressing the usage of navigation seals, including not only for customs purposes, while preparing such a document simultaneously,» the official noted.

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission backed the Board's proposal. The international agreement on using navigation seals during freight transportation is supposed to be ready by October, the press service added, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



