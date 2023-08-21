Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    EAEU countries record rise in construction volume

    21 August 2023, 10:59

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Construction volume in the Eurasian Economic Union increased in the first half of 2023, which is 9.7% more compared to the same period in 2022 and made almost RUB 6.3 trillion, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    Growth is observed all the EAEU countries: 48.9% in Armenia, 12.1% in Belarus, 12.3% in Kazakhstan, 22.9% in Kyrgyzstan and 9.2% in Russia.

    The volume of housing commissioned rose by 0.3% in H1 2023 against the same period in 2022, while growth was observed in Armenia and Kazakhstan - 72,2% and 11.8% respectively.

    A total of 61.9 million square meters of housing were commissioned in EAEU countries.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Statistics Construction Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Mangistau region kicks off water distilling plant construction
    2 new schools open in Akmola region
    Swedish bankruptcies reach highest level in decade
    Abu Dhabi International Airport to welcome travellers to new terminal starting November 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador