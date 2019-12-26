EAEU countries recommended to make transport more accessible for people with disabilities

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has approved a package of recommendations for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union concerning the provision of services to people with disabilities, BelTA learned from the EEC's press service.

«The document defines the recommended approaches to transport infrastructure and public passenger transport means (buses, trolleybuses, trams, subways, passenger trains, river and sea passenger vessels, civil aviation planes) to ensure unhindered access for people with disabilities. These recommendations are designed to improve the quality of transport services and develop a system of measures in the EAEU member states to create a comfortable environment for people with disabilities and to ensure equal access to transport services,» the EEC said, BelTA reports.