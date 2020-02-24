Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EAEU countries eager to improve trade barrier removal procedures

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 February 2020, 12:05
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) intend to improve the procedures for dismantling barriers in mutual trade. Member of the Board (Minister) for Technical Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission Viktor Nazarenko made the statement as he commented on the session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission that took place in Moscow on Feb 21, BelTA has learned. The session was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko.

Viktor Nazarenko said: «A serious discussion is in progress about the improvement of procedures for dismantling barriers in mutual trade.» In his words, EAEU leaders want the Council and the Board of the Eurasian Economic Union as well as the national governments to dismantle unwarranted prohibitions and restrictions on trade.

«Today members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission seriously discussed ways to improve the methodology and how to arrange things in a way to be able to discuss a number of concrete issues at every session,» Viktor Nazarenko noted. «We would like all our oversight bodies to operate within limits of the legislation. We would like any measures that restrict mutual trade to be justified and enacted within the framework of the documents that we have and we abide by now.»


