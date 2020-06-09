Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    EAEU coordinates draft action plan to prevent coronavirus

    9 June 2020, 20:37

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The sanitary and epidemiological bodies of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have coordinated a draft action plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, TASS learned from the website of Rospotrebnadzor, BelTA reports.

    «The council agreed on a draft comprehensive action plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19 and other infectious diseases across the territory of the EAEU member states. The document will be considered at the next meeting of the board of the commission with subsequent approval by the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council,» the message runs.

    According to the project, activities will be carried out to improve the epidemiological situation in the EAEU countries, as well as to prevent and respond to other infectious diseases.

    The members of the council plan to discuss mitigation of undertaken restrictive measures, among which conditions for free movement of population in the territory of the common economic space.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published