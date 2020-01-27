EAEU chief health specialists to discuss new coronavirus

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – The situation around the new fast-spreading virus known as 2019-nCoV will be discussed by the chief health specialists of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as part of an online conference on 27 January, BelTA learned from the press service of the Healthcare Ministry of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the agency, the event has been initiated by the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor). «Taking part in the event will also be other stakeholders from the EAEU member states,» the press service said.

According to the official data, no 2019-nCoV cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan which borders on China. The country has increased health and disease control measures at the international airports and checkpoints on the border with China. Last week Kyrgyzstan introduced a temporary ban on the import of Chinese meat and meat products due to the virus outbreak.

In late December 2019, the Chinese authorities alerted the World Health Organization of an outbreak of unusual pneumonia cases in the city of Wuhan. An estimated 2,800 cases of 2019 nCoV virus contagion has been so far confirmed. 81 people have died. The cases of new pneumonia have been registered across virtually all the regions of China, including Beijing and Shanghai, and also in Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Nepal, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, France and Japan. WHO said that the latest virus outbreak is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency, Kazinform refers to BelTA.







