    EAEU becomes one of the attractive integration associations for cooperation, President Tokayev

    2 October 2019, 16:13

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union is becoming one of the most attractive integration associations for cooperation, noted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    «I have taken part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council which was held in the capital of Armenia - Yerevan. We discussed the current problems of the union’s development including the removal of barriers in the common domestic market. EAEU is becoming one of the attractive integration associations for mutually beneficial cooperation with external partners. In addition, on the sidelines of the SEEC meeting I held a number of bilateral meetings with heads of other states», Kazakhstan President’s Instagram account reads.

    It bears to remind that on October 1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

