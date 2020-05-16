Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EAEU agriculture ministers to discuss emergency measures amid COVID-19

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2020, 11:10
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The agriculture ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are set to hold a videoconference meeting of the EAEU Agro-Industrial Policy Council on 18 May. They are expected to discuss emergency measures which are necessary in the light of the spread of COVID-19, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), BelTA reports.

«The members of the Council will share opinions on the measures taken in the EAEU countries to ensure food security amid the coronavirus pandemic and also issues that require immediate solutions. Plans are in place to discuss common principles and approaches to ensuring food security, prospects for the development of organic farming in the EAEU,» the EEC said.

The decision to set up the Council was taken by the heads of the EAEU states to ensure effective interaction between the agriculture ministries of the EAEU states in implementing a coordinated agro-industrial policy. The Council is composed of the EAEU agriculture ministers and members of the EEC Board supervising issues such as industry and agro-industrial complex, technical regulation, sanitary, veterinary and phytosanitary quarantine measures. In 2020, Belarus Agriculture and Food Minister Ivan Krupko is presiding in the Council.


