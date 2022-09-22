Go to the main site
    Each presidential candidate should collect over 118,000 signatures

    22 September 2022, 13:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Each presidential candidate should collect signatures of no less than 1% of voters, equally representing no less than two third of regions, cities of republican significance and the capital city, Kazinform reports.

    «As of July 1, 2022 some 11,827,277 citizens were included into the electoral register. Each presidential candidate should collect 118,273 signatures,» Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov said.

    Presidential nomination process will start on September 23 and end at 06:00 p.m. October 11 this year.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

