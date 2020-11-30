Go to the main site
    Each 10th arrived in N Kazakhstan without PCR tests tested positive

    30 November 2020, 15:29

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Sanitary doctors of North Kazakhstan region report a surge in imported coronavirus cases, Kazinform reports.

    According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department, some 28,500 people arrived in the region through the border checkpoints since October 6 until November 28. More than 7,700 people had negative PCR testing results. Above 1,800 had no health certificates. They were put under quarantine to undergo PCR tests. 180 people were tested positive, 15 people were taken to the infectious diseases hospitals. 222 foreigners were not allowed to enter the region as they had no health certificates.

    108 more coronavirus cases were detected in the region for the past 24 hours. 63 of them are asymptomatic. The most cases fall on Petropavlovsk.

    Besides, 1,728 tests were conducted for the past 24 hours.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

