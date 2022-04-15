E-qyzmet platform to facilitate selection of civil servants in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Set to be launched in late 2023, E-qyzmet system will help select and recruit civil servants in Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs Berik Berkimbayev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Berkimbayev noted that the Agency for Civil Service Affairs will ensure full digitalization of the selection and recruitment process of potential civil servants via E-qyzmet platform. E-qyzmet system is believed to be widely used by government bodies in the future.

The platform, according to him, will help conduct interviews with job seekers regardless of their whereabouts.

«The potential candidates won’t have to travel thousands of kilometers from Mangistau, for example, to do an interview for a civil service job. They will get a chance to do it via E-qyzmet,» the Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs said.

He added that all processes and selection rounds for civil service are to be digitalized.

It is expected that the work on E-qyzmet platform will be wrapped up by the end of next year.