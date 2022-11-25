Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
E-labour exchange helps 445,000 Kazakhstanis find job

25 November 2022, 18:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «As of now the electronic labour exchange contains over 107,600 vacancies and over 134,800 CVs,» Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection Olzhas Ordabayev told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Since the beginning of the year some 445,100 people obtained employment.

The enbek.kz platform is a tool to provide professional training and employment as well as to register labour relations. It is the platform to search for job and find employees.


