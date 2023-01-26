Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    E Kazakhstan to open regional IT hub

    26 January 2023, 07:36

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The East Kazakhstan akimat jointly with the Astana Hub and the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan University are in talks to open a regional IT hub. The parties agreed to launch the Startup academy technological entrepreneurship courses, the regional information centre reports.

    As stated there, it will give an opportunity to study the basics of IT business.

    According to Astana Hub managing director Alina Abdrakhmanov the goal is to show the way to have startup ideas developed.

    She added that IT promotion, development of technological entrepreneurship, educational programs, business incubation programs will help regional startuppers enter not only the domestic but also international markets, and attract investments.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Education Astana Hub
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda
    Educational center for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan
    Applications open for Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program
    Prices for educational services rise by 14.5% in 2022 in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop
    2 Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
    3 Almaty city’s social infrastructure development requires KZT1.3tln till 2030
    4 Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM
    5 U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics