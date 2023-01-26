Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

E Kazakhstan to open regional IT hub

26 January 2023, 07:36
E Kazakhstan to open regional IT hub

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The East Kazakhstan akimat jointly with the Astana Hub and the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan University are in talks to open a regional IT hub. The parties agreed to launch the Startup academy technological entrepreneurship courses, the regional information centre reports.

As stated there, it will give an opportunity to study the basics of IT business.

According to Astana Hub managing director Alina Abdrakhmanov the goal is to show the way to have startup ideas developed.

She added that IT promotion, development of technological entrepreneurship, educational programs, business incubation programs will help regional startuppers enter not only the domestic but also international markets, and attract investments.


Related news
Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda
Educational center for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan
Applications open for Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program
Теги:
Read also
Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda
Investor buys Ridder Thermal Power Plant
Educational center for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan
Applications open for Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program
Prices for educational services rise by 14.5% in 2022 in Kazakhstan
1st hub school opens its doors in Aktobe region
Number of active small companies up nearly 23% in Kazakhstan
Applications open for Abu Dhabi Scholarships: ADEK
News Partner
Popular
1 The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop
2 Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
3 Almaty city’s social infrastructure development requires KZT1.3tln till 2030
4 Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM
5 U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics

News