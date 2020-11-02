Go to the main site
    E Kazakhstan to open additional COVID-19 testing points

    2 November 2020, 17:20

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Additional points for testing for COVID-19 are to be opened in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service the regional goods and services safety and quality control department.

    According to the press service, the regional reproductive medicine center and InVitro+ are set to open additional COVID-19 testing points tomorrow.

    There are 10 laboratories with the total capacity of over 7,000 tests per day across the region.

    The region conducts between 2,000 and 2,200 daily tests for COVID-19 on average, with 5 and 4 laboratories operating in the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey, respectively.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

