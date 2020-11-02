Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

E Kazakhstan to open additional COVID-19 testing points

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 November 2020, 17:20
E Kazakhstan to open additional COVID-19 testing points

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Additional points for testing for COVID-19 are to be opened in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service the regional goods and services safety and quality control department.

According to the press service, the regional reproductive medicine center and InVitro+ are set to open additional COVID-19 testing points tomorrow.

There are 10 laboratories with the total capacity of over 7,000 tests per day across the region.

The region conducts between 2,000 and 2,200 daily tests for COVID-19 on average, with 5 and 4 laboratories operating in the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey, respectively.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3