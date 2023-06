E Kazakhstan to open 2 heart centres

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM «Two heart centres will open in Ayagoz and Altai towns in East Kazakhstan region,» Governor of the region Daniyal Akmetov told the Public Council meeting.

Besides, the Governor charged to modernize nine maternity homes in the region so the expectant mothers could receive quality medical care at the district centres not traveling a thousand kilometers to Semey or Ust Kamenogorsk.