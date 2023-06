E Kazakhstan to host 3rd round of Kazakhstan women’s volleyball championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The third round of the 30th Women’s Volleyball Championship of the Republic of Kazakhstan is set to take place in January 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

All matches are scheduled to be held from 20 through 29 January 2022 in Ust-Kamenogorsk.