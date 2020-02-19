Go to the main site
    E Kazakhstan to grow soybeans and corn for export

    19 February 2020, 13:19

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan plans to grow grain crops for export, the Governor’s press service reports.

    The region targets to grow first of all soybeans and corn. By 2024 the crop acres will increase by 4.2 times, export will grow tenfold from 1,500 to 15,000 tons of products.

    Notably, the region takes the lead in production of milk, honey, antler and sunflower seed oil. It ranks second in production of meat countrywide. In addition to the above 60% of milk is produced at private farm households.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

