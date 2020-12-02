Go to the main site
    E Kazakhstan to extend restrictions until Dec 17

    2 December 2020, 17:14

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region will extend restrictions to curb coronavirus infections until Dec 17, the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    Restrictions will be prolonged from 00:00 December 4 until 00:00 December 17 throughout the region. The measures could be reconsidered due to the health situation.

    Public transport will run from 06:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. Wearing of masks and social distancing are mandatory.

    The Governor of the region, Daniyal Akhmetov, said joint efforts and high responsibility of people helped reduce infection surge. As of today contagiousness coefficient in the regions is lower than the critical level.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
