Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    E Kazakhstan to build meat canning plant

    8 February 2021, 16:11

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Several projects are being realized in Ulan district in East Kazakhstan that are expected to boost the agriculture, the regional information centre reports.

    Aiyrtau rural district plants to buy high-yield pedigree cattle. It is expected to build there a big meat and meat products production cluster.

    Besides, construction of a meat canning plant and a stable for feeding worth KZT 700 mln started at Gerasimovka farm . he plant is targeted to produce 25, 000 tons of meat a day, and up to 8,000 cans of meat. Products will be exported to China and Russia.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    East Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    2 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west