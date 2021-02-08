Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
E Kazakhstan to build meat canning plant

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 February 2021, 16:11
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Several projects are being realized in Ulan district in East Kazakhstan that are expected to boost the agriculture, the regional information centre reports.

Aiyrtau rural district plants to buy high-yield pedigree cattle. It is expected to build there a big meat and meat products production cluster.

Besides, construction of a meat canning plant and a stable for feeding worth KZT 700 mln started at Gerasimovka farm . he plant is targeted to produce 25, 000 tons of meat a day, and up to 8,000 cans of meat. Products will be exported to China and Russia.


