    E Kazakhstan to build 8 dormitories over next 3 years

    15 January 2020, 09:09

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Eight dormitories will be built in East Kazakhstan region in three years to come, the Governor’s press service reports.

    The institutes located in the region offer 17 dormitories, 28 colleges have 30 student’s hostels. Eight more will be built over the next three years to accommodate 3,348 students.

    It is planned to build on-campus housing for medical and engineering colleges in 2020 in Ust Kamenogorsk, and a 288-bed dormitory for Business and Service College in Semey.

    The region takes measures in order to implement the 3rd Initiative of the Elbasy aimed at raising higher education accessibility and quality and improving students’ housing conditions.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

