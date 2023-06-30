Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    E Kazakhstan to build 10 schools

    30 June 2023, 20:33

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The meeting held by East Kazakhstan Governor Yermek Kosherbayev debated the most important directions for the development of the region such as the Comfortable School, Healthy Nation national projects implementation, Kazinform reports.

    The region plans to build 10 schools for 4,200 pupils worth 34,717 million tenge as part of the Comfortable School pilot national project.

    As stated there, the region has 7 mobile medical complexes equipped with necessary medical devices. The Governor assigned to assess real efficiency of the work of the mobile medical complexes as the goal of the project is to provide even remote rural settlements with timely and high-quality medical assistance.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature
    3 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    4 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14