Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    E Kazakhstan’s Kamenny Karyer settlement tackles bushfires

    7 September 2022, 14:16

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM 200 National Guard employees have arrived in East Kazakhstan region to fight bushfires near Kamenny Karyer settlement of Glubokovskiy district, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional emergencies department, the fire occurred on September 7 at around 01:00 am. The preliminary area of the fire is 35 hectares. 138 employees of the emergencies department, local executive bodies, forest guards and police as well as 200 employees of the National Guard are involved in firefighting operation, which is complicated by a 15m/s gusting wind.

    The emergencies department reminds the locals to strictly adhere to fire safety rules.

    Screen from video

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Kazakhstan Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events