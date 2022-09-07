E Kazakhstan’s Kamenny Karyer settlement tackles bushfires

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM 200 National Guard employees have arrived in East Kazakhstan region to fight bushfires near Kamenny Karyer settlement of Glubokovskiy district, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional emergencies department, the fire occurred on September 7 at around 01:00 am. The preliminary area of the fire is 35 hectares. 138 employees of the emergencies department, local executive bodies, forest guards and police as well as 200 employees of the National Guard are involved in firefighting operation, which is complicated by a 15m/s gusting wind.

The emergencies department reminds the locals to strictly adhere to fire safety rules.

Screen from video