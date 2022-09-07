Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

E Kazakhstan’s Kamenny Karyer settlement tackles bushfires

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 September 2022, 14:16
E Kazakhstan’s Kamenny Karyer settlement tackles bushfires

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM 200 National Guard employees have arrived in East Kazakhstan region to fight bushfires near Kamenny Karyer settlement of Glubokovskiy district, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional emergencies department, the fire occurred on September 7 at around 01:00 am. The preliminary area of the fire is 35 hectares. 138 employees of the emergencies department, local executive bodies, forest guards and police as well as 200 employees of the National Guard are involved in firefighting operation, which is complicated by a 15m/s gusting wind.

The emergencies department reminds the locals to strictly adhere to fire safety rules.

Screen from video

East Kazakhstan region    Incidents    Kazakhstan   Wildfires  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore