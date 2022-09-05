Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
E Kazakhstan’s Altay district battles against fire for 2nd day
5 September 2022 16:58

E Kazakhstan’s Altay district battles against fire for 2nd day

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM More than 340 people, 25 special vehicles of the East Kazakhstan regional emergencies department, forestry, and Kazavialesoohrana are involved in liquidation of the fire ongoing in mountainous areas of Altay district for the second day, Kazinform reports.

Hard-to-reach mountainous area causes difficulties for firefighters.

The preliminary area of the fire is 167 hectares. Kazavialesoohrana as also provided AN-2 plane for examination of the territory.

The nearest village is located in 25 kilometers from the burning site. No threat is posed to the settlements.

A MI-8 helicopter with a spillway device is also involved in firefighting operation.

Local emergencies department says the situation is under control.


