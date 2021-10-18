E Kazakhstan rgn’s one district reports COVID-19 vaccination rate of 91.3%

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – The first jab of coronavirus vaccine has been administered to 81.2% of the eligible population of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the administration office of East Kazakhstan region, as of October 18, the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 has been given to 81.2% of the eligible population of the region. Both jabs have been administered to 68.1% of the eligible population.

Among the region’s districts with highest vaccination rates are Beskaragai with 91.3% of the population so far immunized, Urzhar – 90.5%, and Abai – 87.2%. Shemonaikhinsk district has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate of 53.7%.

58.4% of the eligible population of Ust-Kamenogorsk city are fully vaccinated.

Over the past day, East Kazakhstan region has recorded 103 cases of the COVID-19 virus. The region is in the «yellow zone» for the spread of the coronavirus infection.