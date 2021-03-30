Go to the main site
    E Kazakhstan rgn rolls out 3rd stage of COVID-19 vaccination

    30 March 2021, 15:38

    EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – The third stage of COVID-19 vaccination has begun in East Kazakhstan region, with teachers, law enforcement officers, and persons with chronic diseases receiving the vaccine, Kaziform reports.

    It is said that under the first stage of COVID-19 vaccination began on February 1, 2021, in keeping with the instructions of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a total of 1,300 health workers were given both doses of the vaccine in the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey.

    6,700 COVID-19 vaccines were purchased as part of the second COVID-19 vaccination stage set to end on April 1, 2021.

    According to the region’s health office, the vaccines are administered at 48 vaccination sites throughout the region. As of March 29, 6,145 health workers were inoculated against COVID-19 across the region.

    The region has rolled out the third stage of the COVID-19 vaccination, with the list of law enforcement officers, teachers willing to get the vaccine is in place. 37 police officers and 45 teachers have already received the vaccine as part of the third stage.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

