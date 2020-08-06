Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
E Kazakhstan rgn hospitals to resume planned treatment from Aug 17

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 August 2020, 09:45
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – In East Kazakhstan region, the hospitals plan to resume planned treatment starting from August 17, Kazinform refers to the regional information center.

The regions reports 25.7% bed occupancy in hospitals as well as the average COVID-19 reproduction rate of 0.84 compared to the COVID-19 reproduction rage of 0.87 countrywide. The continuing decrease in COVID-19 patients could lead to hospitals resuming planned treatment starting from August 17.

According to Ilyas Mukhamedzhan, the regional health office’s head, the region had not suspended oncological, psychiatric, psychological, tuberculosis, hemodialysis, and palliative treatment during the quarantine.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19  
