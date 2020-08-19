Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
E Kazakhstan rgn hospitals slowly resume routine treatment

Adlet Seilkhanov
19 August 2020, 13:46
USK-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – The medical facilities have started providing routine aid in East Kazakhstan region since August 17, Kazinform correspondent cites the regional information center.

Over 50 medical facilities said to have resumed provision of routine aid in East Kazakhstan region, including cardiac care, cardiac surgeries, orthopedic assistance, pediatric care, hospitalization of pregnant women, aftercare, palliative care, and so on.

Outpatient care is now available as well as primary health care, and dental treatment.

Technologies developed to replace inpatient treatment in hospitals are said to be in use starting from August 20.

According to the region’s health office, a total of 4,731 COVID-19 beds are available in the region, which are 16.5% full. The average COVID-19 reproduction rate across the region stands at 0.74.


