    E Kazakhstan rgn completes 95% of its COVID-19 vaccination plan

    21 October 2021, 18:15

    UST-KAMENOGROSK. KAZINFORM – Over 700 thousand people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the health office of East Kazakhstan region, 713 thousand people are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in the region. The first jab has so far been given to 840 thousand people. Three COVID-19 vaccines such as Sputnik V, QazVac, and Sinopharm are administered in the region.

    Since February 1, 2021, the region has received around 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, including 868 thousand doses of the first component and 831 doses of the second component. As of now, there are 28 thousand doses of the first component and around 118 thousand doses of the second component at the disposal of the vaccination sites.

    The region planning to vaccinate 747 thousand residents has so far completed 95% of its COVID-19 vaccination target.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

