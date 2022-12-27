Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    E Kazakhstan reports over 85,000 influenza cases

    27 December 2022, 11:06

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM «This epidemiological season 85,219 acute respiratory viral infection cases were recorded in East Kazakhstan that is 4.8% more as compared to 2021,» deputy head of the sanitary-epidemiological control department Saule Slyamgazina told a briefing at the regional communications service of the region.

    71% of cases account for children under 14 years old. Besides, 294 acute respiratory viral infection cases were confirmed in pregnant women. Hospital admissions stand at 0.8%.

    She added that since October 1 there were confirmed 1,670 severe flu cases. To stabilize the flu situation and reduce incidence the region annually acquires flu vaccines. This year it bought 75,000 flu shots. over 82,000 locals were vaccinated which is 11.4% of the population.

    Notably, no Cerberus, a new COVID-19 strain, was detected in East Kazakhstan as of today.

    The sanitary-epidemiological control department urges all to get vaccinated, follow hygiene rules, avoid crowded places and wear masks in public transport.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Big rise in cancer cases in Italy – report
    Increase in flu cases observed in Kyrgyzstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
    2 Tokayev arrives in St. Petersburg
    3 Kazakhstan pursues balanced foreign policy – FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi
    4 Survey identifies new deforested areas in Amazon
    5 Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg