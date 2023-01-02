Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
E Kazakhstan region reports reduction in mortality rate

2 January 2023, 12:15
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – The number of deaths caused by diseases of the circulatory system dropped by 18.1%, respiratory diseases by 30.7%, malignancy by 7% in East Kazakhstan region in 2022. There was also a 0.6% rise in deaths from injuries and poisoning, and a 14% rise in death caused by TB, Kazinform reports.

According to Ainash Kapanova, acting deputy head of the health department of East Kazakhstan region, the coverage of children with round-the-clock medical rehabilitation stood at 31.5% last year. She went on to say that the obesity rate among children reduced to 82.1% in 2022.

As Kapanova said, in 2023 it is planned to install 102 equipment units as part of transfers. Two CT scans worth over KZT1mln are to be purchased.

«In 2023, 23 specialists are expected to undergo training in clinics of Israel, Lithuania, and Russia to the tune of over KZT454mln. As of today, the number of high-tech medical care stands at 33. The figure is to reach 56 by 2024. Also, as part of transfers funds have been allocated to carry out major repairs at 19 facilities,» she added.

In her words, in line with the Kazakh President’s address there are plans to realize the pilot project «Modernization of Rural Healthcare».

«Construction of 36 primary health care facilities, including 27 health stations, seven outpatient clinics, two midwifery stations, and modernization of the hospital in Altai district is envisaged,» said Kapanova.


