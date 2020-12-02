Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    E Kazakhstan region leaves coronavirus red zone

    2 December 2020, 14:39

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Transmission of the COVID-19 virus has been decreased in East Kazakhstan region Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Instagram account of the region’s governor.

    According to East Kazakhstan region Governor Danial Akhmetov, the region’s COVID-19 transmission value is below critical. The reproduction number or the R value has dipped from 1.85 to 0.84. Bed occupancy has dropped to 14.4%. The daily number of COVID-19 cases which peaked at 353 on November 7 has dropped to 73.

    According to the governor, 6 extra COVID-19 PCR testing labs in addition to 13 existing ones have been opened in the region at the expense of the local budget, which enabled to conduct 355 thousand tests, including 101,095 in November alone.

    The governor also added that 3,200 doses of immune plasma or 60% of the country’s total number of doses used to treat seriously ill patients have been prepared in the region.

    According to him, the said measures enabled to switch the region’s red zone to yellow which will allow easing some restrictions.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea