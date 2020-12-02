Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
E Kazakhstan region leaves coronavirus red zone

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 December 2020, 14:39
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Transmission of the COVID-19 virus has been decreased in East Kazakhstan region Kazinform correspondent reports citing the Instagram account of the region’s governor.

According to East Kazakhstan region Governor Danial Akhmetov, the region’s COVID-19 transmission value is below critical. The reproduction number or the R value has dipped from 1.85 to 0.84. Bed occupancy has dropped to 14.4%. The daily number of COVID-19 cases which peaked at 353 on November 7 has dropped to 73.

According to the governor, 6 extra COVID-19 PCR testing labs in addition to 13 existing ones have been opened in the region at the expense of the local budget, which enabled to conduct 355 thousand tests, including 101,095 in November alone.

The governor also added that 3,200 doses of immune plasma or 60% of the country’s total number of doses used to treat seriously ill patients have been prepared in the region.

According to him, the said measures enabled to switch the region’s red zone to yellow which will allow easing some restrictions.


