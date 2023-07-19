E Kazakhstan region completes 3 agro-industrial projects worth 31bln tenge

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region is implementing nine agro-industrial investment projects worth 57 billion tenge today. This is what Governor Yermek Kosherbayev said at the regional maslikhat’s session held on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.



Three projects worth 31 billion tenge have already been completed, he said. The first project is the expansion of a broiler-producing unit at the Ust-Kamenogorsk Poultry Farm. The second project is the construction of a feeding yard for 1,000 head of cattle and the third project is building a 300-head dairy farm in Ulan district.

Another six projects will be implemented by the end of the year. Among them is modernization of a grain drying unit in Glubokov district, construction of an oil extraction plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk with the capacity of 50,000 tons per annum, and a 1000-head commercial dairy farm in Altay district.

The region observes 14% increase in gross agricultural output and 18% rise in agricultural products exports. Milk production increased by 4%, eggs – by 2%, meat – by 30% including poultry meat – by 82%.

The share of processed products in exports made 42%.

Governor Kosherbayev set a task of raising the share of processed products to 45% by the year end. Besides, the region plans to finance 6 projects on construction of commercial dairy farms in Shemonaikha, Glubokov, Ulan and Altay districts to the amount of 10 billion tenge.

The implementation of these projects will let the region boost milk production in 2024 by 41,500 tons per year and increase workload of processing enterprises up to 65%.

«All of this aims at supplying home-made products to the domestic markets and curbing inflation. Apart from building a food belt around the city, we plan to establish interregional and interstate trade ties on supply of fruits and vegetables as well as grocery products. The opening of Altay wholesale and retail center in autumn will enable us to organize trade in agricultural products directly from farmers to consumers, without resellers, with the possibility of storing and partial processing of the products. We plan also to organize direct supply of goods from the south of Kazakhstan, as well as from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Belarus,» said Yermek Kosherbayev.