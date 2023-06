E Kazakhstan prolongs restriction measures

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan prolonged restriction measures from January 30 until February 14, 2021, Kazinform reports.

Notably, three more sanitary posts to control entry/exit on the border with Almaty region were established.

Cinema halls and theaters are allowed to work at 20% of seating capacity. Schools that fail to meet sanitary requirements will switch to distance teaching.