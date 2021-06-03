E Kazakhstan, Pavlodar rgns to brace for cold temperatures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Air temperature is set to fell below zero in East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, occasional thunderstorm, squall, and hail are in store for Pavlodar region on June 4-5. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps here and there gusting up to 23-28mps.

Temperature is to stand at 12-17 degree Celsius in the afternoon and -2 degrees Celsius at night in the region.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for rain as well as heavy precipitation as rain and snow at night on June 5. Thunderstorm, squall, hail, and fog are forecast for the region in places. 15-20mps northwesterly wind veering to the northeast, with gusts of up to 23-28mps, is also predicted.

The region is to see air temperature stands at 10-18 degrees Celsius during the day on June 5 and as low as -2 degrees Celsius locally at night of June 5-6.