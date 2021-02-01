E Kazakhstan launches vaccination campaign against COVID-19

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – East Kazakhstan region has rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign which is to be carried out on a voluntary basis, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the regional information center.

In Ust-Kamenogorsk city, among the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are Kanat Turdiyev, rep of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Department and Yermek Omarbekov, head doctor of the Child and Mother Center. Duman Berikuly, deputy head of the health department of East Kazakhstan region, and Arkat Dairbekov, head doctor of the Perinatal Center, received the first jabs in Semey city.





1,300 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been supplied to the region, including 650 to Ust-Kamenogorsk, and 650 to Semey city.

According to the regional health office, the region will obtain 16 biomedical freezers and 60 thermal containers with reusable thermal recorders to transport and store vaccines in early February.





It is said that vaccination is not advised for those with vaccination condition.

In the region, the Working Commission to organize, monitor and offer methodological assistance will operate throughout the vaccination period.

Notably, in line with the task given by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voluntary mass vaccination against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V has started in Kazakhstan on February 1.



