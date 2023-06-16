Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 June 2023, 09:06
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to relieve Daniyal Akhmetov of his duties as the Governor of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1954 in Pavlodar is a graduate of the Pavlodar Industrial Institute.

On November 11, 2014, he was appointed as the Governor of East Kazakhstan. On December 7, 2022, he was reappointed to the post.

Throughout his career, he headed North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

He also acted as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Defence Minister, Energy and Infrastructure Minister.


East Kazakhstan region    President of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment