Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    E Kazakhstan extends quarantine until Jun 13

    29 May 2020, 16:41

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan extended quarantine regulations until June 13, the regional administration’s press service informs.

    In accordance with the decree of the chief sanitary doctor of East Kazakhstan region the quarantine restrictions and regulations were prolonged in the region until 00:00 June 13. Notable, bus service within the region remains. People may leave the city of Ust Kamenogorsk from 06:00 p.m. Friday until 09:00 p.m. Sunday for recreational zones. If health situation is stable the hotels, tourist centres, health resorts, children’s recreational camps will open their doors only for the nationals of Kazakhstan since June 13 as the borders are still closed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea