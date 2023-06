E Kazakhstan extends quarantine restrictions

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan region will extend quarantine restrictions since April 15 until April 28, 2021, Kazinform reports.

Chief state sanitary doctor Kanat Turdiyev signed the new decree on prolongation of restriction measures in the territory of the region. The regime and terms of restrictions may be revised as epidemiological situation may vary. The decree takes effect since April 15.