Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    E Kazakhstan extends COVID-19 restrictions

    15 July 2021, 08:15

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 restrictive measures have been prolonged in East Kazakhstan region up until July 28, 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s COVID-19 bed occupancy is estimated at 12.1%. The R number stands at 0.989.

    The new order of the region’s chief medical officer on the extension of the COVID-19 restrictions takes effect today.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine as well as Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea