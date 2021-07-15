Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
E Kazakhstan extends COVID-19 restrictions

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 July 2021, 08:15
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 restrictive measures have been prolonged in East Kazakhstan region up until July 28, 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region’s COVID-19 bed occupancy is estimated at 12.1%. The R number stands at 0.989.

The new order of the region’s chief medical officer on the extension of the COVID-19 restrictions takes effect today.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine as well as Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
