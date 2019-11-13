Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    E Kazakhstan establishes cooperation with Germany

    13 November 2019, 18:48

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to the Republic of Kazakhstan Tilo Klinner visited East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reported.

    Tilo Klinner visited an investment center in the city of Semey. In the investment center Tilo Klinner and the accompanying group of entrepreneurs were presented the investment potential of East Kazakhstan. In addition, the delegation visited KazZinc LLP and «Ulba Metallurgical Plant» JSC. The delegation met with the governor of the region Danial Akhmetov.

    Tilo Klinner noted that the company SAP Kazakhstan, which is a branch of a German IT company, has concluded two memoranda of understanding with KazZinc LLP and Asia Auto JSC. The agreement signed with Asia Auto JSC provides for opening of a competence center on the basis of the East Kazakhstan State Technical University named after D. Serikbayev.

    In addition the parties have discussed cooperation in the field of ore-processing wastes recycling.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Foreign policy Education Industry
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings